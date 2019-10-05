Record heat finally behind us, isolated risk for severe storms Sunday

The record heat just does not want to go away. For the seventh straight day, record high temperatures were reached at Huntsville and Muscle Shoals. We hit 97 today in the Rocket City, breaking the record of 95 set back in 1941. Today was also the 100th day this year that we have had highs in the 90s here in Huntsville. Muscle Shoals hit 98 today, shattering the record of 94 set back in 1941. This week truly has been one for the record books. Not only did both cities have seven straight days of record heat, but they both also reached their hottest October temperature of all time on Wednesday and Thursday (100). Those 100 degree days this week were also the latest 100 degree days ever recorded in a year in both cities. The good news is the record heat is finally behind us. Now it's time to start talking about Fall!

The showers and storms that developed along and east of I-65 this afternoon will slowly fade away in the next few hours. Most areas in north Alabama will be dry overnight tonight and throughout the first half of Sunday. By tomorrow afternoon and evening, the long awaited cold front will begin approaching the area. As it does so, scattered showers and storms will develop ahead of the front itself late afternoon and early evening. There is a risk for an isolated severe storm during this time frame tomorrow. The only areas of north Alabama currently outlined in a severe weather risk are the northwestern portions of the Shoals. The primary focus for severe storms will be further north into middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. While widespread severe weather is not expected, any stronger storms will have the potential to produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The severe threat will subside Sunday evening, but the showers and storms ahead of the cold front will persist.

The cold front makes its way into north Alabama during the overnight hours and early Monday morning. Widespread showers and perhaps a leftover storm will continue as the cold front moves through the region early Monday. The morning commute Monday will likely be wet, so use caution as you head to work for the new week. Widespread showers and storms will begin to fade Monday afternoon and evening, leaving behind much drier and cooler air for north Alabama. Rainfall totals with this event range from up to a half inch in our eastern counties to close to an inch and a half in the Shoals. This will not be a drought busting event, but will certainly be beneficial rainfall.

Beautiful days return for the middle of next week, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures right around or just a little above average for this time year. Highs mid week will range in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another cold front looks to impact north Alabama late week into next weekend, bringing even cooler air and more rain chances into the region. We could see overnight temperatures as low as the mid 40s by next Saturday morning. Get those jackets ready!