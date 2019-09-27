Record-breaking heat to end September and start October

Not much has changed in the forecast for the start of October. Record heat is very much possible in the week ahead. Temperatures continue to stay in the mid to upper 90s this weekend and much of next week, with our forecast highs coming close to or breaking records here in Huntsville. Here are the current Huntsville record high temperatures for the next seven days and our latest forecast for each of those days.

Saturday (September 28) Record: 97 (1954) Our Forecast: 96

Sunday (September 29) Record: 94 (1955) Our Forecast: 97

Monday (September 30) Record: 95 (1926) Our Forecast: 96

Tuesday (October 1) Record: 95 (1954) Our Forecast: 96

Wednesday (October 2) Record: 94 (1926) Our Forecast: 96

Thursday (October 3) Record: 94 (1911) Our Forecast: 95

Friday (October 4) Record: 95 (1925) Our Forecast: 94

Our forecast for each of the next seven days exceeds or comes within one degree of all of these records. This truly is a historic heat wave for north Alabama. And there is no relief in sight. There are very small chances for an isolated shower or storm Saturday as well as Tuesday through Friday. However, most areas will continue to stay dry as the current drought situation continues to worsen. If there is any good news, some data sources are suggesting a cool down by the end of next weekend. Let's hope that trend continues in the coming days! In the meantime, summer will continue to hold tough for a little while longer.