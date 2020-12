Peyton Higgin's first goal was to win a state championship. He did that, when Mars Hill took down Abbeville in the 2A Title Game in Tuscaloosa.

Next up, sign to play college football. Wednesday, he knocked that off his list, when he officially signed with Troy University.

The running back and wide reciever set records at Mars Hill. He now holds the AHSAA record for most kickoffs returned for touchdowns with nine. Congrats, Peyton!