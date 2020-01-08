Record low number of houses on sale in Madison County

The number of homes listed for sale in Madison County is at a record low. Fewer than 1,000 homes are listed for sale right now.

For Chad Ayinde and his wife, finding a home was a challenge. The couple moved to Huntsville from Baltimore.

"They were disappearing as quick as we could find them," Ayinde said.

Like many, work brought the Ayindes to Huntsville.

"I think we looked at 13 houses," Ayinde said. "In the 13 houses we looked at, we actually had about five of them come off the market."

It is a problem more than a year in the making. A couple from Florida WAAY 31 spoke to told us they found it difficult a year ago.

"Houses were selling before we were even looking at them," the couple said. "So, it's got to be worse now."

Cindi Peters-Tanner with the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors said houses are not being built fast enough because there is not enough developed land.

"So you actually need to develop that land before it can be built on," Tanner said. "And you need skilled workers and there are a shortage for those as well."

It is causing a domino effect in the market. Many people who are looking to sell their home and buy a new one are hesitant.

"A lot of people can't put their home on the market until they find what they want to buy," Tanner said.

Houses are selling for more. She said the solution to the shortage is to continue encouraging people to put their house on the market.

"We're trying to focus on the shortage of inventory and trying to talk to our people and our sellers in the market and letting them know it is a good time to sell," Tanner said.

For Ayinde and his wife, the stress was worth it.

"I would recommend this state and more directly this city to anybody," Ayinde said.