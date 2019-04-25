Recent rain is delaying crop planting in Madison County

A farmer in Madison County told WAAY 31 recent heavy rains have impacted his planting. Right now, his farm is behind schedule by about a week.

Michael Moore has 49 years of farming experience. While the rain has impacted his planting, it has not impacted the profitability of his crops, yet, "three-four more days of rain, and it could get that way," said Moore.

They have been able to plant some corn, but have had to adjust their game plan, since the soil is too soggy to plant as much as they wanted to, "We cut back our corn acres a little bit to go on in to cotton," said Moore.

He considers his farm lucky though because they're on high ground, "the guys around river bottom land, they're probably still hurtin', cause they probably haven't been able to dry out and get out in the fields like we have," said Moore.

Having a delay is a big deal, because farmers have to hit specific deadlines for planting to get crop insurance. May 15th for corn, and May 25th for cotton, "we've got to have crop insurance, you know? For safety net," said Moore.

After each rain, they have to wait 2 to 3 days before they can even plant, but once they have a window, it will be a mad dash, "you can plant 200-300 acres a day, so we can get something done in a hurry if we just get the days," said Moore.

In the meantime, they're making sure all their trucks and equipment are fueled and ready to go. They will also be checking the weather reports often, "I guess I've looked at radar 20 times today, probably. It's just part of a day for us," said Moore.