Rece Davis comes home to North Alabama

College football is on the brain, and no better person to talk to about it than ESPN College Gameday host, Rece Davis. The Muscle Shoals native came to familar territory Thursday night in Huntsville speaking at the Mayfair Church of Christ.

Davis shared insights on Auburn and Alabama as well as a funny memory with Nick Saban. College Gameday starts the season in Dallas for Auburn-Oregon. WAAY31 will be there for it all!