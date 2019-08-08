College football is on the brain, and no better person to talk to about it than ESPN College Gameday host, Rece Davis. The Muscle Shoals native came to familar territory Thursday night in Huntsville speaking at the Mayfair Church of Christ.
Davis shared insights on Auburn and Alabama as well as a funny memory with Nick Saban. College Gameday starts the season in Dallas for Auburn-Oregon. WAAY31 will be there for it all!
Related Content
- Rece Davis comes home to North Alabama
- Elizabeth Davis takes home Gold Medals in 2019 Alabama State Games
- Alabama soldiers welcomed home
- Tamiflu concerns in North Alabama
- Rain impacts north Alabama crops
- North Alabama overnight snow showers
- Joe Davis Stadium fate still unclear
- Homeless are breaking into Joe Davis Stadium
- Alabama Football’s Davis and Moses named to Bednarik Award preseason watch list
- North Alabama releases 2018 football schedule
Scroll for more content...