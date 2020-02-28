Recaptured Marshall County murderer talked about explosives, knife in stand-off

Daniel Miner, the escaped inmate who was recaptured in Morgan County, is now being held at the Limestone Correctional Center.

The Alabama Department of Corrections refuses to answer our questions as to how a violent offender was able to qualify for a work center job and labeled as a low security inmate.

Miner, a convicted killer, was not considered a violent offender according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and staying in a low security work release center at the time of his escape.

But when the U.S. Marshals office found him, he threatened agents, talked about explosives and forced a stand-off that lasted for hours.

"Last night was a very volatile scene..." explains Mike Swafford, the spokeperson for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

It was a scene that required several agencies. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office told us Miner was threatening law enforcement and showing signs of destructive behavior.

"He indicated that he was not gonna come out peacefully and indicated he had a knife. Made reference to an explosive device," says Swafford.

Investigators say Miner posed a major threat to the public, but specifically with law enforcement during the stand off. But it's unclear how this man escaped prison.

"In the course of his time out we understood he made threats against law enforcement," says Swafford.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office and other agencies set up a perimeter around the home to monitor the area. That's because they said Miner was unpredictable.

But with lack of information by the Department of Corrections on his escape, it is unclear how it all unfolded. The Department of Corrections will only say he was at a community-based center but wasn’t currently assigned any off-facility job.

In just the last couple of months, there have been several escapes from the Childersburg facility. The Childersburg Work Release facility is a low-security facility that is meant to rehabilitate criminals before they re-enter society.

WAAY 31 spoke with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office about how officers adjusted when they identified the state of mind Miner was in and why so many agencies were involved.

"Anyone who was watching was able to see it was very planned, very meticulous, and that all revolved around law enforcement safety. We had very few things that are gonna keep him from taking someone's life if he chooses to do so. That's where the planning and training goes into effect just to keep our officers safe," says Swafford.

Albertville Police who told us when Miner was initially arrested for the murder in 1993, they have no recollection of his behavior similar to last nights.

We have asked the Department of Corrections media coordinator if the commissioner would speak with us on the phone about the Childersburg facility and they keep telling me he is not available at this time.

The commissioner is a public official and was appointed by Governor Ivey.

It is still of question as to why Miner was staying in a low security facility with the department of corrections if he displayed such destructive behavior.