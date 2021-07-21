Clear
Recap from Wednesday when Alabama took center stage at 2021 SEC Media Days

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide headline Wednesday in Hoover.

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 5:46 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake, Max Cohan

Nick Saban is ready for the 2021 football season. 

The coach especially is excited to have stadiums at full capacity for the student-athletes. 

"The players that went out for the draft all had very sad eyes when they said that the thing I regret most is playing my last season and we didn’t have 100 percent fans," Saban told reporters Wednesday. "So from a players perspective I know how important it is for players to feel the energy, feel the enthusiasm, feel the passion because it is a great atmosphere and environment all over the SEC.”

The legendary coach also spoke about his time during the off-season. Saban said he likes to spend time at the lake, even bathe in the lake. The 69-year-old said people may not believe he ever turns his brain off, but the champion coach does. Oh, and he always makes time to golf. 

Auburn is up next on Thursday. WAAY 31 will be in Hoover. 

