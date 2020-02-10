Clear
Recap from Bob Jones's signing day

Patriots have several players going to next level.

Feb 10, 2020
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Four football players signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday. 

Donavon Brown is going the JUCO route to Dodge City Community College. Trey Lockhart is going to Jackson State University. 

Derrick Weddle is going to walk-on at Alabama A&M. Michael Lucente is going to Central Methodist Church. 

Congrats to all! 

