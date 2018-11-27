Recalled romaine lettuce came from California, CDC says

Romaine lettuce is safe to eat again; most of it, anyway. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the latest recalled romaine came from California.

WAAY 31 spoke with an Alabama farmer about the popularity of buying local when it comes to produce. In southern states like Alabama, lettuce and other produce can't harvest in the cold weather. Farmers say lettuce and other vegetables grow better in states like California this time of the year.

A farmer, Susan Ayers-Kelley, said she's noticing more people purchasing their produce from local farmers and growing their own because of recent recalls. The advantage of buying local is that if you buy from your local farmer, there's more of a tractability if there were an E. coli breakout.

''Being from the south, if we don't have it here in the winter, we want it. So, we go and buy it at the local grocery store," Ayers-Kelley said.

"There are hundreds of workers out there, and you don't know who they are or how they are handling the product. You don't know anything. All they're doing is cutting it, boxing it and getting it out," Ayers-Kelley said.

If you're not sure where it came from, it's best to throw it away. Lettuce is a water based plant, so the more water it's given, the more it's going to be exposed to bacteria. Ayers-Kelley said this is why she tries to sell locally-grown produce.

"We know who grows it. We go by number system. We know what field it was in and what row it was in," Ayers-Kelley said.