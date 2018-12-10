Reba McEntire hosts ABC's 2018 CMA Country Christmas

WAAY 31's morning and midday anchor, Bill Young, sat down on Monday for a satellite interview with country music star, Reba McEntire.
Reba is the host of ABC's 2018 CMA Country Christmas, which airs on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 7 p.m. There will be performances from country music favorites like Brad Paisley, Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride and Old Dominion.
Bill asked Reba about a number of topics, like her performance at George H.W. Bush's funeral and what was on the calendar for 2019.
