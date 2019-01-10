‘Reading is not weird:’ Gov. Kay Ivey delights students at Huntsville visit

As part of Governor Ivey's inaugural events, she's reading to four classes across Alabama this week, including one right here in Huntsville. She visited Providence Elementary School on Thursday to read to pre-k students.

The students listened diligently as Ivey read "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," and they even got to take home two free books.

Governor Ivey then toured the school's classrooms. She recently awarded $10.6 million in grants to expand pre-k programs in the state. Officials told WAAY 31 most of the pre-k programs in the state started in North Alabama.

"Over the past 12 years, Alabama has been ranked as the number one quality pre-k program in the nation, which is something we are incredibly proud of, and that's where we've seen the strongest growth and investment in this pre-k program," said Ada Van Whye with the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.

Students at Providence Elementary School said they were excited to get the free books and to meet the governor.

"My favorite part about meeting her was her reading the book," said a student, Layla Johnson.

"Reading is not weird. It makes you smart," said another student, Violet Burke-Whitaker.