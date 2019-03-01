Clear
Read: Governor Kay Ivey's Rebuild Alabama bill

Ivey's office says the bill will be filed in the Alabama Legislature.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 5:14 PM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Friday, Governor Kay Ivey released the Rebuild Alabama bill.

Ivey's office says the bill will be filed in the Alabama Legislature by Representative Bill Poole, ahead of the 2019 Regular Session, which begins on Tuesday.

“I look forward to working with members of the Alabama Legislature to address our critical infrastructure needs across Alabama. We have waited far too long to tackle this issue and Alabama lags far behind our neighboring states. This is a hard issue, and we certainly have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but now is the time to Rebuild Alabama,” said Ivey, in a statement released by her office on Friday.

