Reaction to Governor Ivey's executive order regarding COVID-19 vaccines

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced an executive order on Monday related to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.



You can find a copy of it here.

Coronavirus vaccine vials Coronavirus vaccine vials

Governor Ivey says she's issuing the executive order to "fight overreaching COVID-19 vaccine mandates."

Her statement saying in part "I am adamantly opposed to federal mandates related to the covid-19 vaccine and adamantly opposed to state mandates related to the COVID-19 vaccine, plain and simple. As long as I am your governor, the state of Alabama will not force anyone to take a COVID-19 vaccine."

This comes after President Joe Biden recently announced several vaccine-related requirements that would apply to as many as 100 million Americans.

Currently, Alabama still has one of the lowest fully vaccinated rates in the country with 44%, according to the CDC.

"Efforts to stop, I think a lot of people would encourage that because most employers don't actually mandate their vaccinations voluntarily. It is just so, so complicated employers are just trying to figure out how to comply," Senior HR Consultant Cindy Doty said.

There are people on both sides.

Some comments on the WAAY 31 Facebook page read "Thank you. Leave it to the individual. Freedom."

Someone else wrote they believe everyone should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"If you are healthy so to speak and all that kind of stuff then I think it should be up to your choice to get it or not," Huntsville Resident Jake Barrett said. "I don't think you should be fired or lose your job over not getting it."

"Governor Ivey's executive order doesn't change any of the deadlines that employers currently have," Doty said. "It just lets us know that she's going to fight it."

Governor Kay Ivey says the federal government’s "outrageous overreach" has simply given her no other option, but to begin taking action.

This executive order she says will be challenged in federal courts.

Governor Ivey says she is confident Alabama will win the battle in court.