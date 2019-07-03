Re-striping on Governors Drive in Huntsville shows little improvement

WAAY 31 learned the subcontractor doing construction along Governors Drive in Huntsville will have to pay for the mistakes it made while repaving.

Crews did re-stripe the lanes temporarily, even though the turn lanes are still too narrow in most places. Construction workers also plan on laying down a plastic that’s easy to mold.

The road is one of the busiest in Huntsville and is even more crowded because of the closure on Cecil Ashburn Drive. Drivers want to know why it’s more than bumper-to-bumper traffic. That is partly due to it being too narrow to use, and workers keep missing deadlines to have it fixed.

“I just try to stay off the road as much as I can,” Mike Dupree, who lives in Huntsville, said. Dupree travels along Governors Drive to get to his doctor appointments at least three times a week.

“It’s just bumper-to-bumper. I mean it’s ‘If you don’t let me in, I’m going to get in.’ It’s kind of like driving on the interstate,” he said.

Dupree said he’s seen Huntsville police keep their promise of stepping up patrols, but doesn’t believe enough is being done to keep drivers safe.

“Where’s a cop at when you need one? Where’s the police when you need one, because it’s people running you off the road," he said.

Other drivers said the road is scary to drive on, especially if you have a smaller car. They said it’s almost impossible to notice the re-striping that was done on Monday.

The state hasn't given any concrete timeline on when construction will be done. The Department of Transportation will only say it will be finished next month.