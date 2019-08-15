Rattlesnakes found by neighbors in Limestone County community

People in a Limestone County community have posted to social media they're finding rattlesnakes near their homes. The snakes were also spotted by neighbors near tennis courts and along a walking trail in Elkmont Rural Village.

Madolyn Whitt said her family was one of the first to move to the neighborhood more than forty years.

"We heard this was rattlesnake hill and we actually had an experience with a couple of rattlesnakes," she said.

Her husband, Randy Whitt, said he's killed about five snakes over the years.

"The biggest one I shot was this big around, and it was over five foot long and it had 13 rattlers and a button," he said.

WAAY 31 reached out to Marcus Garner, a wildlife expert, and learned the snakes people are spotting are Timber Rattlesnakes. Garner said they're common in Alabama. He said they can grow to be more than seven feet long. If you see one, then you should carefully move away from it and stay calm, according to Garner.

"I'm always careful. I think it always pays to keep your eyes open," the Whitts said.

The family told us they think they know why more snakes were spotted in recent weeks.

"I would say it's the dry weather we have had. I know a lot of people who have had a lot of rain. We have had an inch and a half in three months," Randy explained.

Garner agrees. He said the snakes are probably searching for water because of the dry weather, and people should be on the look out for them in shaded areas and near air conditioning units. Garner also suggests to make sure you're keeping your garage door shut and your grass from getting too tall.

The Whitts told me they haven't seen a rattlesnake in the last ten years, but when they saw recent posts on social media they weren't surprised.

"My thought was been there, done that," Randy said.

The wildlife expert told us the snakes don't always give a warning before striking. He said the rattlesnake's venom can be deadly. If you get bit by a rattlesnake, then Garner suggest you immediately call 911 and head to the hospital. He said you should't try to dress the wound yourself because you could make it worse.