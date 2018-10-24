Clear
Rate and revenue reduction for Spire Alabama and its customers

The Alabama Public Service Commission announced its approval of a rate and revenue reduction for Spire Alabama and its customers.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 1:55 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 1:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The vote will lower Spire Alabama's rate of return that it is allowed to earn. Its return range since 2013, was reduced 30 basis points from 10.45% - 10.95% to 10.15% - 10.65%. This reduction of allowed earnings will result in around $5.9 million annual savings for customers, according to the Public Service Commission. This is roughly $26 in yearly savings per customer during the 4-year agreement.

The agreement also allows for a new mechanism to replace the previous cast iron pipe in Spire Alabmama's system. 

“The accelerated removal of aging cast iron pipe is a public safety issue that we are seeing across the country," said Commissioner Jeremy Oden.

