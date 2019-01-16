Rascal Flatts ends pact to put name on Huntsville restaurant

Country music group Rascal Flatts’ broken road no longer leads to a Huntsville restaurant.

The “What Hurts the Most” singers announced on Twitter they have ended their agreement with a restaurant developer to use their name on an establishment.

“We licensed the use of our name to a restaurant developer a few years back, but never participated in the ownership or development of the restaurants in any way,” the band said in its statement. “They are not authorized to use our name in any way.”

In May 2018, the MidCity development on University Drive announced that a Rascal Flatts restaurant was headed there this summer. It was touted as being a 7,500-square-foot facility serving Southern food and featuring live entertainment.

Read the announcement story here, and see the band’s statement below