Raptors on the brink, beat Warriors 105-92

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Toronto Raptors are one win from their first NBA title.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Serge Ibaka came off the bench to score 20 points and the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 105-92 on Friday night for a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Pascal Siakam scored 19 for the Raptors.

Game 5 is in Toronto on Monday. The Warriors need a win to extend the series and give themselves one more game at Oracle Arena before moving to San Francisco next season.

Klay Thompson scored 28 points and Stephen Curry scored 27 for the Warriors.

Toronto is the first team to win three games at Oracle in the same season since the 1994-95 Seattle SuperSonics.