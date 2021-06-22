Rapid clearing leads to pleasant Tuesday afternoon

Rain came to an end for all of North Alabama just before sunrise Tuesday morning. Several areas picked up a couple of inches of rain the last 24 hours but thankfully the hardest hit areas from Tropical Storm Claudette on Saturday did not see enough for flash flooding.

Rapid clearing Tuesday not only brings sunny skies but also a drop in the temperatures and humidity. Highs touch 80 this afternoon but the north winds will clear out the muggy conditions. Humidity will stay unseasonably low the next few days which also helps to keep North Alabama rain free through Thursday.

It will be gradually warmer Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and closer to 90 by Friday. Starting Friday scattered showers and storm chances gradually increase through this weekend.