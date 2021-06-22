Clear

Rapid clearing leads to pleasant Tuesday afternoon

A cold front raced through North Alabama early Tuesday morning putting an end to the rain but also the muggy conditions.

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 7:39 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Rain came to an end for all of North Alabama just before sunrise Tuesday morning. Several areas picked up a couple of inches of rain the last 24 hours but thankfully the hardest hit areas from Tropical Storm Claudette on Saturday did not see enough for flash flooding.

Rapid clearing Tuesday not only brings sunny skies but also a drop in the temperatures and humidity. Highs touch 80 this afternoon but the north winds will clear out the muggy conditions. Humidity will stay unseasonably low the next few days which also helps to keep North Alabama rain free through Thursday.

It will be gradually warmer Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and closer to 90 by Friday. Starting Friday scattered showers and storm chances gradually increase through this weekend.

Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
