Rape investigation underway at UNA

WAAY31 just learned that One Place of the Shoals is investigating an alleged rape on the University of North Alabama's campus.

According to UNA's crime log that sexual assault happened at Mattielou Hall on UNA's campus on July fifth.

UNA officials confirmed the incident was reported to UNA police and a non-student is at least one of the parties in the case. UNA provided WAAY31 with this statement, "On July 5, an incident was reported to the University of North Alabama Police regarding an alleged offense by a non-student. The University takes all reports seriously and responded immediately. The appropriate officials have been notified, and the University is providing resources and support to the reporting party, consistent with university policy and procedure."

We asked for the front page of the police report but were told we'd have to file an open records request to get that. So we did, UNA officials said that part of our request is forthcoming.

UNA released an additional statement to WAAY31 saying, "As previously stated, the University’s Title IX Office does not have jurisdiction over non-students, and therefore, would not be able to conduct an investigation. However, the Title Office is continuing to provide resources and support to the reporting party. The UNA Police Department, as a law enforcement agency, is conducting an investigation and will work with the District Attorney’s Office, as appropriate. To protect the integrity of the investigation, UNA cannot provide any additional information at this time."

No arrests have been made in the case.