Randolph soccer player sets school record

One Raider player scored a special goal Wednesday.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Congrats are in order for Sam Hartley, the Randolph soccer player who set a school record Wednesday. The senior sent his 97th goal into the net against Columbia. That's his 37th on the season. Playoffs start for the Raiders next week. 

