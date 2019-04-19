Randolph soccer player sets school record

Congrats are in order for Sam Hartley, the Randolph soccer player who set a school record Wednesday. The senior sent his 97th goal into the net against Columbia. That's his 37th on the season. Playoffs start for the Raiders next week.
