Randolph pulls out win in overtime against North Jackson

In overtime at Randolph School, the home team pulls off a big 57-48 win over the North Jackson Chiefs Friday night.

At the end of regulation, the game was tied up at 44. Both teams put up a huge fight to stay in the lead, but ultimately Randolph pushed far enough ahead to take home the win.

Last Friday, these two schools met up and it was North Jackson who came out on top.

"It's sweet revenge. You know we play them in football and we lost, we play them in basketball and we lost so we had to get them back. We're going to face them again in a couple days and and hopefully we'll win that too," Randolph Senior Graham Copeland said.

Copeland, one of the Raiders leading players, is finally getting readjusted after suffering a foot injury at the end of football season. He says his teammates are really helping this team right now, not just him.

"They're picking me up. I'm not shooting the ball well right now but they're really picking me up, and I just love them with all my heart," Copeland said.

Next up, Randolph plays Woodville on Saturday. North Jackson against Skyline on January 22.