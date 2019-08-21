Randolph football hopes to make school history this season

Randolph football has made it into the post season for four consecutive seasons, but have never won a playoff game, so the Raiders have some big goals for this coming season.

"To get a home playoff game, and make it to the second round. That's our main goal this year," Randolph senior Reed Thurman said.

"We're just selling to our guys that 'hey you could be the team to do it,'" Randolph football coach Blake Killen said. "We've done that every year and we've taken a step forward every year. We feel like the playoff games got a little bit more competitive every year."

Randolph battled till the end in their playoff game against Fayette County last season, and coach Killen believes his team learned from that game and will do better this year.

"We really feel like this year, if we finish a little better, that's the thing, if you can get a one or two seed in the region, you've got a better chance of winning a playoff game," Coach Killen said. "So that's really what we're focusing on. Let's win all our region games, and make sure we're that one or two seed, get to play here, and that will make it a little easier I think."

The Raiders' seniors ready to be a part of the history books.

"It was really heartbreaking, but we know that's just another step towards our goal of trying to build the program and the legacy here," Thurman said.

This Randolph team put in a lot of hours over the summer to prepare for the 2019 season.

"We had a really long summer," Coach Killen said. "It felt like it was longer than usual. We probably had more workout opportunities than we've had in the past, but we had the best attendance we've ever had, so I think that says a whole lot about our guys. We had ten guys who made 30 plus workouts and we did some 7 on 7's and got together with other schools, so it was a long summer, but really productive."

"We've been working really hard every single day," Thurman said. "No matter, hot, rain, whatever, we're always here working, just trying to get better. It's really helped out team come together."

Coach Killen says the bond these athletes have off the field will help on the field.

"They don't take anything too serious," Coach Killen said. "They're always kind of joking with each other. They fly around and really try to pick each other up. They get on each other and kid with each other a lot, it's fun."

Coach Killen also said the key to a successful season is starting off fast, but the Raiders have to wait a little longer to hit the field against an opponent.

Their first game under the lights is Friday, August 30, 2019 against Lauderdale County.