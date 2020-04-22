Randolph School in Huntsville is helping students connect as they finish up the school year online.
The school offers community building activities like lip syncs and social media campaigns, along with online classes. Each student is assigned a faculty adviser and meets through video conferencing in a group of around 10 students.
"That adviser is something I look forward to every day, because I'm seeing these friends that I've made such strong relationships with over the past four years. To know that we are all there for each other and going through this together, it makes things easier," said a senior student, Mohymina Amjad.
The adviser groups are for both middle and upper school students. The admission team is also working remotely with virtual tour videos online and Zoom meetings.
Related Content
- Randolph School in Huntsville works to connect with students during online learning
- Randolph School in Huntsville releases details of sexual misconduct probe
- Huntsville City School Board to vote on online learning plan
- Randolph School shuts down due to illness
- Randolph School's Big Post-Season Goals
- Randolph soccer player sets school record
- Mobile weather classroom visits Randolph School
- Huntsville City Schools lays out structure for online learning for remainder of school year
- Randolph School in Huntsville suspends in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns
- Sexual abuse allegations made against former Randolph School faculty member