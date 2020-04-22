Randolph School in Huntsville works to connect with students during online learning

Randolph School in Huntsville is helping students connect as they finish up the school year online.

The school offers community building activities like lip syncs and social media campaigns, along with online classes. Each student is assigned a faculty adviser and meets through video conferencing in a group of around 10 students.

"That adviser is something I look forward to every day, because I'm seeing these friends that I've made such strong relationships with over the past four years. To know that we are all there for each other and going through this together, it makes things easier," said a senior student, Mohymina Amjad.

The adviser groups are for both middle and upper school students. The admission team is also working remotely with virtual tour videos online and Zoom meetings.