Randolph School in Huntsville suspends in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns

Randolph School in Huntsville is suspending in-person classes due to concerns about coronavirus.
The school will transition to online classes. It is also cancelling scheduled events.
These changes are effective immediately for three weeks.
