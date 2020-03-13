Clear
BREAKING NEWS All Alabama public schools closing for 2 ½ weeks due to coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama Full Story
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: Alabama Department of Public Health coronavirus briefing Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Alabama’s first coronavirus patient a civilian Maxwell Air Force Base worker Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Randolph School in Huntsville suspends in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns

The changes are effective immediately for three weeks.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 3:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Randolph School in Huntsville is suspending in-person classes due to concerns about coronavirus.

The school will transition to online classes. It is also cancelling scheduled events.

These changes are effective immediately for three weeks.

Find more coronavirus stories here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events