Randolph School boy's basketball gets a new coach

During the first couple of weeks in June, the Randolph School was on the hunt for a new boys basketball head coach. Well the search is over, and the Raiders have found their new leader in Mike Morris. Coach Morris has quite the resume and his new players are excited about what this new face brings to the program.

"He's going to have the assets I need so that really, right off the bat put a positive tone in my head that this guy obviously knows what he's doing," Randolph senior Ian Emerson said about Coach Morris joining the team.

Mike Morris comes to the Rocket City after coaching college basketball for the last 28 years.

"I knew it was time for just a little different pace, and we wanted to get to Huntsville. Like I said, my wife's from here," Coach Morris said. "I was looking into administration and possibly coaching. I've been mostly with the guys, but the past 17 years I've been the head coach of the women's team at Samford, so I was really looking forward to getting back on the men's side and this opportunity at Randolph came."

Coach Morris makes the third Raiders basketball coach in Ian Emerson's four years of high school.

"Going from Coach Thomas to Coach Bunnell, I had already played for Coach Bunnell before so I was used to how he wanted to play," Emerson said. "Transitioning into this year, I think Coach Morris is going to be slower which is good because not knowing these teammates, I've only played with two of them so we're kind of different, so being able to slow down and get into a more fundamental defense is going to be really helpful for us to be successful this year."

Coach Morris is in it for the long haul.

"I retired, but not really. I'm 50, so I'm not dead yet. I want to work and I want to coach and I want to do that for another 15 to 20 years and Randolph is a very special place, very similar to Samford, in its academics, mission," Coach Morris said. "Has great kids, bright kids. It's a very unique place and I'm really looking forward to being a part of it. I think we can do something really great here."