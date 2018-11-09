Randolph School's Big Post-Season Goals

Randolph School's football program has made it to the first round of the post season before, but they've never won a playoff game. This year, the team hopes to make it into the history books as the first team to win.

Senior Jack Benton Stockton said winning Friday night would be a big deal not only for the team, but for their school

"We really want to do something special for our senior class and for our school and go off and win and advance in the playoffs for the first time ever. So I think that would really be a big time and big thing for our history and for our school," Stockton said.

Randolph ended the regular season 7-3 and tied for second in 4A Region 7 with St. John Paul Catholic High School and Kate Duncan Smith D.A.R High School.

The Raiders are traveling to Fayette County tomorrow night. The Tigers ended their season 8-2 and also tied for second in 4A Region 5 with Good Hope High School. Good Hope is playing JP2 Friday night.

Randolph enters tomorrow's game with some big post-season goals.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of the Deshler-Anniston game.