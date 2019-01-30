Clear
Rand Paul awarded more than $580K after neighbor's attack

The surprise attack by Rene Boucher occurred in 2017.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 5:53 PM
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has been awarded more than $500,000 in damages in his lawsuit against his neighbor who tackled him and broke several of his ribs.

The surprise attack by Rene Boucher occurred in 2017 while the Republican lawmaker was doing yard work at his Kentucky home.

A Kentucky jury on Wednesday awarded $375,000 in punitive damages and $200,000 for pain and suffering, plus $7,834 for medical expenses.

Paul said afterward that he hopes the jury's verdict sends a "clear message that violence is not the answer."

Boucher's lawyer, Matt Baker, says they will appeal.

