Ralph Nelson talks resignation with WAAY31

"The vision is complete." That's what Ralph Nelson said after resigning as the Rocket City Trash Pandas President and CEO.

Nelson said he's taking another opportunity in baseball, where he will get to do something like he did in North Alabama, build a new stadium for a baseball team.

Nelson added this opportunity actually came more than a year ago.

His plan was to stay through the Trash Panda's first season, but then covid hit.

Nelson said now the team is ready to play ball, making it the right time for him to move on.

"I'll say this Lynden, I thought about this today, I build things better than I run things," Nelson said. "It has nothing to do with my skillset, I'm at a certain age in my life, certain point in my career, where I really enjoy building something, from the ground up."

He added it was truly never his intention to be the president of the team, but at the time he knew he could bet on himself to carry out his vision to bring baseball back to North Alabama.