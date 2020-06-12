Rally organizers keeping Coronavirus safety measures in mind at events

The hundreds of people at Big Spring park also means a greater chance for spreading Coronavirus. The state confirmed more than 800 new cases in a single day.

With the numbers jumping every day, organizers want to make sure everyone’s still following safer at home recommendations.

Frederick Richardson, the organizer for the Unity Assembly, told WAAY 31 Coronavirus safety measures was actually a top priority for him when planning this rally. He said he wants people to know it's very important to keep yourself healthy and safe from the Coronavirus, but these rallies are equally important o following safety measures is essential.

"We are dealing with two major issues right now we have the Coronavirus and we have the death of George Floyd," Richardson said.

As a nurse, Richardson knows firsthand the importance of keeping everyone safe.

"Safety is the number one priority at this rally so that's why we chose big spring park where we have enough space to social distance and we are asking everyone whose attending this event to please wear your mask," he said.

But, Richardson says as a black man it's important these rallies and protests continue.

"As a nurse recognizing how serious it is when dealing with COVID-19, but also as an African American man to realize that this issue that happened to Mr. George Floyd must be remembered and we must learned from this," he said.

He hopes the rise in Coronavirus cases doesn't stop organizers from hosting more rallies and protests...but simply encourage them to host them in a safer manner.

"I think that the community must be heard, but we also want to make sure that while we're doing something like rallying in a peaceful manner we don't want to forget that our health and our safety is very important too,' he said. 'So I think every organizer has to take precautions to make sure everyone that's attending is safe," Richardson said.

Richardson said he and the speakers will also remain 6 feet a part the whole night as a way to encourage all attendees to do the same. He said ultimately it's up to them if they want to follow the 6 feet a part guidelines but it's highly encouraged they do so.