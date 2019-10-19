Clear

Raising money for The Rozzy Foundation

Albertville and Jemison teamed up for a greater cause.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

When Albertville took on Jemison Friday it was the "Together We Can Make A Change Game." 

The two schools came together to raise money for The Rozzy Foundation, in memory of Rozzlyn Greene. 

Kinsley Green and Anna Reece Reeves are cancer fighters, and the two girls served as team captains Friday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events