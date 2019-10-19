Raising money for The Rozzy Foundation

When Albertville took on Jemison Friday it was the "Together We Can Make A Change Game."
The two schools came together to raise money for The Rozzy Foundation, in memory of Rozzlyn Greene.
Kinsley Green and Anna Reece Reeves are cancer fighters, and the two girls served as team captains Friday.
