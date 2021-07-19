Rainy with a threat for flash flooding through Tuesday morning

A cold front has stalled out right along the Alabama/Tennessee state line. As a result, we've seen widespread showers and downpours off and on all day long. This trend will continue into tonight with the front slowly sagging southward in the coming hours. Lows drop to near 70 and we keep an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Since rain will be falling on already saturated soil, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 AM Tuesday.

For Tuesday, the front will be just to our south. This means showers will continue off and on, perhaps not quite as persistent as what we've seen Monday. Once this front finally clears North Alabama entirely, there's not much in the way of relief from the humidity, even with a northwest wind. Instead, mainly afternoon showers are storms are expected each day and high temperatures slowly climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend.