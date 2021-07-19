Clear
Rainy with a threat for flash flooding through Tuesday morning

With already saturated ground, any additional heavy rain will have the potential to cause flash flooding through tonight.

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 5:47 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

A cold front has stalled out right along the Alabama/Tennessee state line. As a result, we've seen widespread showers and downpours off and on all day long. This trend will continue into tonight with the front slowly sagging southward in the coming hours. Lows drop to near 70 and we keep an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Since rain will be falling on already saturated soil, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 AM Tuesday.

For Tuesday, the front will be just to our south. This means showers will continue off and on, perhaps not quite as persistent as what we've seen Monday. Once this front finally clears North Alabama entirely, there's not much in the way of relief from the humidity, even with a northwest wind. Instead, mainly afternoon showers are storms are expected each day and high temperatures slowly climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend.

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
