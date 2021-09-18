Clear
Rainy weekend ahead, flash flood risk

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until Sunday night for Franklin, Lincoln, Colbert, Dekalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan Counties.

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 5:45 AM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Grab the umbrellas! The likelihood your going to need it for any weekend plans is quite high!

Chance for widespread showers and even a few storms begins late this morning and lasts throughout the afternoon with few breaks in the heavy rain. A brief dry period tonight, but it doesn't last long as another round of showers and storms expected as early as Sunday morning and lasting throughout the day.

Flooding looks to be the biggest risk with these rounds of rain as up to 3" can be expected just this weekend alone, and even higher rainfall totals in some areas.

