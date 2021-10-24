Rainy, stormy start to the week

The lower humidity has kept it nice today. A warmer day temperature wise with highs in the upper 70's this afternoon.

Chance for scattered showers overnight but for the most part the bulk of the storm activity will come early Monday morning with downpours and rumbles of thunder possible. The strongest part of the system will just miss our area. The storm will continue to move east into the afternoon, a chance for a pop up shower or two after lunch but for the most part will be dry and warm with temperatures sticking in the upper 70's for our high tomorrow.

After the system moves through, a cold front will also sweep throught the area by Monday afternoon bringing a chilly night to end the day, with temperatures dipping into the 40's. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 60's for Tuesday.

Another strong system looks to move through Wednesday night, bringing the chance for strong severe storms Thursday morning.