Rainy morning, staying chilly through tomorrow

Rain continues to fall across much of the region this morning. This shower activity is expected to move through the area over the next few hours and eventually move out by early afternoon. Some lingering showers can't be ruled out over Sand Mountain later today, but most will be dry and gloomy this afternoon and evening. We are not expecting heavy rain, but take it slow on the roads. Most spots will likely pick up a quarter inch of rain before all is said and done. Much colder air moves in behind this morning's rain. Northwest winds will usher in a wind chill that will make it feel more like the 30s this afternoon despite actual high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds hold tough this evening, but will start to clear out tonight. Overnight lows fall to the upper 20s, with wind chill values likely in the low 20s Thursday morning. Sunshine finally makes a return Thursday, but it won't be enough to warm us up. In fact, highs will yet again be stuck in the 40s for a fourth straight day. We will see a nice rebound Friday with seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 50s with more sunshine. Another system is poised to sweep through the area this weekend, bringing more scattered showers as early as Saturday afternoon. An isolated shower or two may still be possible Sunday morning. This weekend will not be a washout, but keep the umbrella nearby.

The start of Christmas week looks a touch warm, with highs in the upper 50s and plenty of sunshine. However, data sources are keying in on perhaps another system that could cause problems for Christmas weekend travel plans. Way too early for specifics, but we will monitor the trends closely.