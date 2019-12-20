Rainy holiday travel in the southeast this weekend

If you were traveling for the holidays or just finishing some last minute shopping today, temperatures were comfortably cool and we keep a little sunshine through the afternoon. Heading into the weekend, we won't be quite as lucky. Tonight, clouds continue to increase and showers are expected Saturday. Temperature-wise, we only dip to near 40 by Saturday morning and highs reach the lower 50s during the afternoon.

Rain just becomes more widespread Saturday night into Sunday. Forecast model data is finally starting to come into some type of agreement on just how far north the rain creeps, so the confidence is a little higher for a wet Sunday. This rain is coming from a strengthening low centered along the Gulf Coast. As it drags eastward, it sends moisture inland, as far north as the Tennessee Valley. We will certainly be on the outer fringes of this rain shield, but our southeastern counties (Marshall, DeKalb) will stand a chance at seeing as much as an inch of rain.

Looking ahead to Christmas, we'll be drying out and getting warmer. If you're waiting to travel Monday, showers are ending in the immediate area. The whole southeast will be dry Tuesday through at least Thursday. If you got any lingering hope of a white Christmas, now's the time to pack away that dream...highs are running about ten degrees above average so we'll be in the mid 60s Christmas Day!

*TORNADO UPDATE*

A seventh tornado has been added to Monday's total. The NWS in Huntsville went back to Colbert County today and confirmed an EF-1 tornado damaged some trees near Red Rock Road.