Rainy and windy tonight, big cool down Sunday

Southerly winds are starting to ramp up as a cold front approaches the region this evening. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 MPH will gust closer to 40 MPH this evening and overnight. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6 PM tonight until 3 AM Sunday morning for all of North Alabama. As the winds continue to pick up, rain will increase in coverage from west to east this evening and become widespread overnight. We are not concerned about severe weather, but a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. Some heavy downpours will also be possible. The combination of very gusty winds and rain could cause a few weak tree limbs to be knocked down overnight. Scattered power outages will also be possible thanks to the persistent gusty winds throughout the night.

The soaking rain comes to an end Sunday morning as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop behind this front as colder air moves in throughout the day. Gusty northwest winds at 15 to 20 MPH will also add an extra chill too. High top out in the upper 50s tomorrow morning before temperatures dip into the 40s by late afternoon. As the bulk of tonight's system moves east of the area, some wraparound moisture will still be lingering Sunday afternoon and evening. Additional light showers will be possible Sunday evening. If enough moisture is still around Sunday night, a few snowflakes can't be ruled out either. No impacts or accumulations are expected, outside of maybe a light dusting in the higher elevations of northeast Alabama.

Most of the upcoming work week looks quiet. However, Monday stays cold and dreary with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees and continuing gusty winds out of the northwest make it feel more like the 20s at times. We'll see a warming trend back into the 50s by Wednesday and near 60 Thursday. Our next rain chance in the long term forecast looks to be late next week. Still lots of uncertainty, but expect rain chances to increase late Thursday night into Friday for now.