Rainy and windy Veterans Day

A line of moderate to at times heavy rainfall is approaching northwest Alabama this morning. This rain will move through the entire region through the early afternoon hours. Make sure you take the rain gear if you plan on attending Veterans Day festivities today. Today's rain is thanks to a quick hitting cold front that moves through North Alabama later this evening. Ahead of it, winds could gust up 30 MPH even outside of the heavier downpours. There may be just enough fuel in the atmosphere for embedded thunderstorms during the early afternoon hours mainly over northeast Alabama but no severe weather is expected.

We will dry out quickly after sunset tonight as the cold front passes by. This cold front in particular won't bring much of a cool down. Lows Friday morning are in the low 40s with highs in the mid 60s during the afternoon. However, a second cold front will sweep through Friday night. While there won't be much moisture with this second front, it will actually be much stronger and usher in cold air for the weekend. Highs will struggle to reach the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. Sub-freezing temperatures are likely Saturday night which may put an end to the growing season in our area. We won't see much of a warmup as highs stay in the low 60s next week. After today, rain chances are few and far between for the extended forecast.