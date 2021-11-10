Rainy and breezy for Veterans Day

Thin, high clouds are back across North Alabama. Clouds continue to thicken overnight and temperatures will be mild as a result. Lows only dip to the lower 50s.

For Veterans Day, rain is on the way. Aside from a few spotty showers in the morning, most of the rain will come along with a cold front passing during the lunch hour through the afternoon from west to east. We'll see a thin line of a heavier rain with some embedded storms, becoming a little stronger once the front makes it east of I-65. There's still no outlined risk for severe weather, but a few rumbles of thunder aren't out of the question. Once the front clears the area to the east, clouds start thinning and temperatures begin to drop.

A reinforcing front sweeps through Friday night, meaning another sharp drop in temperatures in time for the weekend, but no additional rain. We'll go from highs in the upper 60s Thursday to lower 60s Friday, then temperatures struggle to hit 50 on Saturday. Morning lows crash down to near freezing this weekend as well, making for frosty mornings both Saturday and Sunday.