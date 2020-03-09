Rainy again, starting tonight

Widespread, steadier light to moderate rain arrives tonight, tracking from west to east. It'll still be with us when we wake up in the morning, but you can expect more scattered showers and the chance at a storm through the remainder of the day. While rain chances are a constant feature in our forecast for the next several days, so are the warmer temperatures. Highs through Saturday will be near 70 and lows will continue in the 50s.

While showers and storms are in the forecast every day this week, they'll mainly be scattered. A front stalls close to North Alabama, keeping the rain chances around. The exact placement of the stalled front will have a big impact on the amount of rain we end up with, but right now we're expected between 2 and 3 inches over the next week.

Something else worth keeping an eye on: the chance for a strong to severe storm Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some model data is indicating a complex of storms pushing southeastward out of Arkansas Wednesday afternoon. At this point, the bulk of the activity should remain just west of the Shoals. In addition, most data shows this complex weakening some on its journey toward North Alabama. All of this to say...there's no outlined risk for severe weather Wednesday, but it's worth monitoring. Any stronger storms would be capable of producing winds of 50 to 60 mph and hail up to an inch in diameter.

In fact, any stronger storms can give us some brief gusty wind and small hail in the coming days. While it appears the rain chances may be a bit lower by the weekend, some data sources still hold on to decent rain chances through the start of next week.