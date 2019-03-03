Rainy Sunday, then drastically cooler Monday

The showers started late Saturday night across north Alabama. Locations south of the Tennessee River will catch a break from the rain before the cold front arrives by the afternoon. Expect widespread rain today with some embedded rumbles of thunder. Farther south, mainly in central Alabama and Georgia, there's a risk for strong to severe storms. The greatest risk storms will pose in the Valley will be heavy rain, accompanied by ponding on the roads and a potential for flooding again.

In regard to the flooding risk, rainfall totals today should range from an inch to an inch and a half. While flash flooding isn't exactly likely, any thunderstorms can produce greater rainfall rates and water to start to stand with already saturated ground. If you have travel plans that take you toward Birmingham, gusty wind near 60 mph will be the main storm threat.

Looking ahead to the work week, our weather will be substantially different than that of the past few days. All of this rain is coming ahead of cold front, which drops temperatures to the 40s for highs Monday and lows Tuesday morning into the lower 20s. Many plants are blooming and precautions will likely be necessary to protect sensitive vegetation through the first part of the week.