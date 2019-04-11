Rainy Friday with a weekend severe threat

After a decently sunny Thursday, the clouds arrive tonight. While the rain tapers through the afternoon, the clouds linger and temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler. The morning cold front will cause us some problems through the weekend, however.

Through Friday evening, the front stalls over the Tennessee Valley. It then lifts northward as a warm front, placing the region in what we call the "warm sector." As the warm front scoots northward, stronger storms with small hail and frequent lightning are possible. By Saturday night, we'll be behind the warm front but ahead of another cold front and is the most vulnerable area for severe weather.

All that to say, our next outlined risk of severe weather is late Saturday night through Sunday morning. We are expecting possibly more than one line of storms, bringing the threat of damaging wind and tornadoes. Large hail isn't likely. The storms end by Sunday afternoon and it will be much cooler by Monday. Temperatures only reach the upper 60s after starting in the mid 40s. The break doesn't last long as the next threat for strong to severe storms is Wednesday into Thursday of next week.