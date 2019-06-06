Clear

Rainy & gray through the weekend

The Tennessee Valley is the middle of the stretch of soggy days we've been anticipating all week.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 6:19 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Waves of rain with embedded storms will be with us tonight, into Friday and the weekend. In total, over three inches of rain is still expected for all locations. The threat of severe weather is focused to areas farther south of the Valley, but any stronger storms will produce gusty wind, frequent lightning, and heavy rain in our area. As the rain continues, we'll be monitoring the threat for standing water and localized flooding in the coming days.

Temperatures are on a fairly even keel over the next several days. Lows dip to near 70 while highs struggle to hit the lower 80s with abundant cloud cover and rain. However, once this system finally exits to the east by Monday night, come cooler air will be pulled into north Alabama. Highs will still reach the lower 80s, but lows hit the lower 60s by the middle of next week.

