Rainy & chilly

Expect periods of rain off and on through tonight, tapering to showers off and on for at least the first half of Friday. Temperatures flat line in the lower 50s today and only dip to the mid 40s tonight. As colder air filters in tomorrow, temperatures will fall from the mid 40s to the upper 30s by the afternoon. Expect the wind to start picking up tonight with gusts reaching 30 mph tomorrow afternoon.

Higher elevations through our eastern counties can see some wet snow as the colder air arrives and the rain tapers to showers, but no accumulation is anticipated. By Saturday, seasonable conditions return. A few showers sweep through Sunday before we return to mostly dry weather Monday and Christmas Day. Highs on Christmas will be in the upper 50s with more of the same in store on Wednesday. Our next big system is on the way by Thursday.