Rainsville man arrested on 10 child pornography possession charges

A Rainsville man is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Gregory Allen Shankles, 39, was arrested Thursday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the Dekalb County Major Crime Unit (which includes the sheriff’s office, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Fort Payne Police Department, Rainsville Police Department, and Geraldine Police Department) in conjunction with EMACC Human Trafficking and Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search warrant at 98 County Road 514 in Rainsville.

The unit received a tip about child pornography being downloaded there.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.