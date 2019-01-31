Rainsville police seek person who tried to help fatal crash victim

Rainsville police are looking for a person who tried to help a car crash victim.

Chief Kevin Smith of the Rainsville Police Department said his officers were dispatched to County Road 505 about 5:52 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a fatal single-car accident.

A passerby stopped and performed CPR on the victim but left prior to law enforcement’s arrival, Smith said, adding that his department would like to talk to this individual about the crash.

That person, a possible witness who could have information important to the investigation, is asked to contact the department at 256-638-2157 or in person.

Smith also asks anyone who saw the crash to contact his department.

Smith said officers from Rainsville Police, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama State Troopers, Rainsville Fire and Rescue and Blake Community Fire and Rescue responded.