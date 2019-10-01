Rainsville police arrest suspects in weekend burglary investigation

Two suspects are in custody after a weekend burglary.

Rainsville police say the department responded on Sunday to a burglary at 5 Star Foods at 982 Main Street East.

The department says a rock was thrown through the window and the fence was cut, but no entry was made into the building. According to police, the business’s alarm and camera system caught the burglary and scared the suspect away.

Officers were at the scene when a vehicle stopped just east of the scene and picked up an unknown male, police say. According to the department, the vehicle proceeded east on Main Street, and officers then conducted a traffic stop on it.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by Fredrick Davis and Darnell Little, who are both from Montgomery, and a search of it revealed tools that were consistent with burglar tools.

The department says the passenger was matched up to the surveillance video from the business and a ski mask was recovered from Davis. Both men were arrested and taken to the Rainsville City Jail.

Several other items of evidence were found while processing the scene, police say. The department says the two suspects are possibly linked to other burglaries in Georgia.

Davis and Little are charged with burglary third-degree, possession of burglar’s tools and criminal mischief first-degree. They were booked in the DeKalb County Jail on Tuesday.