Rainsville man sues DeKalb County jailers for jailhouse beating

A Rainsville man filed a federal lawsuit against DeKalb County jailers over a jailhouse beating.

We want to warn you, the video of the incident is disturbing.

Anthony David Nute claims his constitutional rights were violated after Rainsville police took him to the sheriff's office. Nute says the deputies beat and tased him while he was handcuffed.

Cameras in the jail recorded the beating over several minutes.

Nute suffered several fractures to his face. He's asking for punitive and compensatory damages.

Nute's attorneys say the county declined their offer for a settlement.