Rainsville man faces child pornography charges following ALEA tip

A tip from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency led to a child pornography arrest in Dekalb County.

23-year-old Valen Ashe Edwards of Rainsville was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography and Dissemination/Display of Child Pornography.

Detectives from the Rainsville Police Department received the tip on Thursday. Photos and other materials had been tracked from as far as California.

Once a search warrant was issued, the Dekalb County District Attorney's office Major Crimes Task Force served it around 4:00 p.m.

Rainsville Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, District Attorneys Office Investigators, and Dekalb County sheriff's Office were all involved.

Investigators said more charges are likely.